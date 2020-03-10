Secure safety of Tamils stranded on ship: PMK

Chennai

10 March 2020

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged that the Tamils stranded on a cruise ship in Egypt be immediately rescued. Many people aboard the ship are said to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

In a social media post, he said the well-being of the 17 Tamils aboard the ship, which had not been allowed to dock at the port, should be ensured.

“I also urge the Indian government to provide the best-possible treatment to a Tamil engineer who has been admitted to a hospital at Alexandria in Egypt. The Tamil travellers on the luxury liner should be given access to the best possible treatment,” he said.

The PMK leader said the public service announcements being made about the coronavirus via mobile phones should be in English and Tamil in Tamil Nadu.