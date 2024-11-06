 />
Secure Cam launches global campaign ‘Secure Our City’ for women’s safety

Published - November 06, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

On October 11, 2024, UAE-based security solutions provider, Secure Cam, launched a global women’s safety campaign ‘Secure Our City’ at Chennai International airport with a chartered flight of 100 women from various background, accompanied by M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Advisor and former governor of West Bengal. This $1.5-billion initiative will provide complimentary CCTV installations in Indian cities and across 150 countries by 2030.

Following Chennai, the global campaign will lead its way to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, and more cities. Secure Cam also welcomes ladies hostels, day care centres, play schools, old age homes, educational institutions, and residential places for experts, counsel to avail a complimentary CCTV installation.

