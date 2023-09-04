‘Secular values that we see in the city are unique’

September 04, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

Jayaram Venkatesan, Convenor, Arappor Iyakkam speaks about his fond memories of the city, and his work and campaigns here.

Fondest memory of Chennai?

With respect to Chennai, my memories have always been about hanging out with friends and going to Marina beach. The emotional connection with Chennai over the last several years has been the work that we do in addressing the city’s infrastructure. The roads that we travel on for instance – when we see the roads being milled now. This was the result of a campaign we brought out about the corruption involved in roads not being milled and how this affects every household in Chennai. A campaign led by citizens is ensuring that every road is being milled and laid.

The place I grew up – Villivakkam – is where we used to play a lot of cricket. Villivakkam lake was in very poor shape even back then, but we have been working on its restoration over the years. It will be opened as a model lake. These are fond memories – solving the issues of many citizens of the city.

How did the city grow on you?

Chennai has made me what I am today. The values with which we have grown and the society around me shaped and moulded me. Secular values that we see in Chennai are unique.

Favourite hangout spots?

Marina beach has been very close to my heart, the nei-podi dosai shop near Natesan Park and the many coffee shops here. The beach is very special since whenever we get together there, it is for different reasons. We meet as friends or to discuss social issues. Marina beach defines the idea of Chennai for me! Prior to the Jallikattu protests, a lot of awareness events used to be allowed at the beach.

I am proudly Made of Chennai!