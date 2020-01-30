Secular collective plans 30-km human chain to protest against CAA

A collective of ‘secular parties’ and organisations in Tamil Nadu has come together under the umbrella — Tamil Makkal Otrumai Medai — to organise a human chain protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, January 30. The human chain will be held from Tiruvottiyur to Tambaram.

Prominent personalities

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s president K.S. Alagiri, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPM State secretary K. Balakrishnan, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah and Chairman, THG Publishing Private Limited, N. Ram, and a few other prominent members of the civil society are likely to participate in the human chain protest, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The leaders will likely take up their positions starting from Wallajah Road-Anna Salai junction and right until Tambaram bus terminus. Mr. Thirumavalavan and VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu will be at the last stop in Tambaram.