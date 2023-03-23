Section of govt. doctors up in arms against the move to go ahead with allowances

March 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A section of government doctors is up in arms against the Health department’s move to go ahead with the implementation of Government Order 293 after seeking willingness of individual doctors on accepting allowances.

A number of authorities confirmed that instructions were issued to ask for willingness of doctors to opt for allowances as laid down by the G.O. and submit an action taken report next week.

A circular issued by the Government Rajaji Hospital and Madurai Medical College, which referred to the instruction issued by the Director of Medical Education through an online meeting, said that as per the instruction, G.O. 293 is to be implemented. Directors, professors, associate professors, assistant professors, tutors and administrative doctors who are opting to get benefits of G.O. 293 have been instructed to give individual request letters to the respective office at the earliest. Benefits can be given only after receiving the request letter, it said.

This has not gone down well with associations that have been pressing the need for compression of pay band-4 to 13 years by periodic review of Government Order 354 for several years. The State government went on to issue G.O. 293 in June 2021 that grants allowances after categorising doctors. This G.O. was subsequently withheld following objections from a section of doctors.

The latest instruction has come as a bolt from the blue, said P. Saminathan, president of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA). “During a meeting with the Health Minister and Health Secretary on February 27, we had put forward a proposition to hold an online referendum on whether government doctors prefer review of G.O. 354 or G.O. 293 based on which a decision could be arrived at. Even as this was being discussed along with taking up pending reviews of G.O. 354 in 2017 and 2022, instruction to implement G.O. 293 has been issued. We are registering our opposition to such a move,” he said.

The G.O. 293, he said, would affect MBBS doctors working in Primary Health Centres and non-clinical doctors. A senior doctor pointed out that periodic review of G.O. 354 would reflect in their basic pay, dearness allowance and will have pension benefits, whereas G.O. 293 would only provide allowances like that of contractual perks.

SDPGA requested doctors not to give written request for G.O. 293. Doctors pointed out that once the G.O. 293 is implemented, it will nullify G.O. 354.

Condemning the move, M. Akilan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Medical Officers’ Association, said: “We will never accept a biased G.O. like this. It divides doctors into scarce and non-scarce specialities for granting allowances. In fact, we filed a petition in the court against implementation of G.O. 293 on February 10, 2023 and the department cannot go ahead with the implementation when the case has been filed.”

Officials could not be reached for their comment.