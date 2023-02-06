Section of doctors opposes District Residency Programme, calls for withdrawal of implementation

February 06, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) has opposed the implementation of the District Residency Programme (DRP) in Tamil Nadu. Putting forward their unwillingness towards DRP, they have requested the Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education to stop its implementation in the State.

A section of post graduate medical students said that Tamil Nadu is among the few States that has gone ahead and implemented DRP, which was mandated by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The first batch of students were already posted from February 1.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, RDA said that post graduate medical students of 2021 batch under broad speciality courses were directed to undergo DRP as per a circular from the DME. “We, as a whole batch, unitedly express our discontent and vehemently oppose the programme..,” they said.

The association went ahead to list a number of issues against DRP. PGs should spend 36 months of training in their parent speciality and allied super specialities along with training in research methodology with publication of research articles in scientific journals, and also complete their research for dissertation. Under DRP, the PGs are posted in secondary healthcare hospitals where the respective specialities may or may not be available, making the completion of training in their parent specialities questionable.

The reasons stated by the NMC that DRP was to expose doctors to have an understanding of the secondary healthcare system was not acceptable as it jeopardises the opportunity of the PGs to have adequate learning period in the tertiary care centre with all facilities. Moreover, in a State such as Tamil Nadu, there is compulsory bond period of up to two years in case of non-service PGs, and up to superannuation in the case of service PGs, so the doctors will definitely work in secondary healthcare centres after completion of their MD/MS courses, the association said.