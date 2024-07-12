ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of cooperative society held on graft charges in Ambattur

Published - July 12, 2024 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

He had demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 for sanctioning a loan

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested an officer-bearer of a cooperative society on charges of taking a bribe from a farmer who sought a loan in Ambattur on Friday.

A DVAC officer said the farmer Krishnamoorthy had agricultural fields near Thirumazhisai. He had approached the Venkatapuram Cooperative Society in Ambattur to apply for a loan. The society’s secretary, Arumugam, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 for sanctioning the loan. Based on a complaint filed by Krishnamoorthy with the Tiruvallur DVAC, Arumugam was arrested when he took the bribe, the officer added.

