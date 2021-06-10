Secretary of A.M. Jain College passes away

Sardarmal Chordia, secretary of the Agurchand Manmull Jain College, passed away on Wednesday. He was 82.

Taking over as the secretary in 1990, he transformed the college, improving infrastructure to a great extent. From a few hundred students in 2000, now there are nearly 8,000 students in the self-financing stream of the college. In the last three decades, he added over 120 classrooms, seven labs with 450 computers, established a new seminar hall and a visual communication lab, according to a press release.

He started two COVID Care Centres, where patients were not charged for blood tests or scans and food was given free. He also started a free food distribution programme for those affected by COVID-19.