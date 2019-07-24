Second water train on its way to Chennai

A second train with 50 wagons started transporting water from Jolarpet in Vellore district to Chennai on Tuesday. With this, the city would receive 5.5 million litres of water by two trains every day, a release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said.
Every day, 2.75 million litres of water was being transported in a 50-wagon train from Jolarpet to the Villivakkam yard since July 12 and distributed in the city. On Tuesday, the railways arranged for a second train with 50 wagons to transport water. The CMWSSB has requested Southern Railway for two more trains with 50 wagons each. If this materialises, the quantity of water being transported from Jolarpet to Chennai would be increased in a phased manner, the release added.
T. Prabhushankar, executive director, CMWSSB, inspected the works to connect pipelines from the train wagons at the Villivakkam yard. He advised employees to expedite the work and ensure that the water is immediately supplied to residents of the city.
N. Rajendran, chief engineer and S. Sameelal Johnson, superintending engineer of CMWSSB were present.
Thirsty city: The first water train crosses Vaniyambadi town with 50 wagons carrying 2.5 million litres of water to a parched populace.
The source: The Mettur Dam from where the water’s journey to Chennai begins.
Pipe dream: The pipeline to carry water from Mettur to Jolarpet being laid beside the highway. Water is sent to Mettusakkarakuppam village near Jolarpet.
Conduit: Another pipeline being laid near the tracks at Jolarpet station. From here, water is transported in wagons.
Tinker: Some final welding work at Jolarpet.
Nuts and bolts: Workers fit ball valves and hoses to a wagon in Villivakkam.
Destination: Water flows into the Kilpauk Water Works where it is treated.
By road: From the water works, tankers carry water across the city.
