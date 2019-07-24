Second water train on its way to Chennai

A second train with 50 wagons started transporting water from Jolarpet in Vellore district to Chennai on Tuesday. With this, the city would receive 5.5 million litres of water by two trains every day, a release from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said.

Every day, 2.75 million litres of water was being transported in a 50-wagon train from Jolarpet to the Villivakkam yard since July 12 and distributed in the city. On Tuesday, the railways arranged for a second train with 50 wagons to transport water. The CMWSSB has requested Southern Railway for two more trains with 50 wagons each. If this materialises, the quantity of water being transported from Jolarpet to Chennai would be increased in a phased manner, the release added.

T. Prabhushankar, executive director, CMWSSB, inspected the works to connect pipelines from the train wagons at the Villivakkam yard. He advised employees to expedite the work and ensure that the water is immediately supplied to residents of the city.

N. Rajendran, chief engineer and S. Sameelal Johnson, superintending engineer of CMWSSB were present.