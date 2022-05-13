Second unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam thrown open to public

The Tambaram-Velachery flyover inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

May 13, 2022 17:51 IST

It is expected to drastically reduce the travel time between Tambaram and Velachery

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the 2.3-km three-lane unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam, the longest in Chennai, which will facilitate faster movement of vehicles from Tambaram to Velachery.

The flyover is expected to decongest Medavakkam and help those commuting from Tambaram to Velachery cut down their travel time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, PWD Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, and Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh were present.

The flyover allows motorists to cross three junctions of Sholinganallur, Mambakkam and Mount without stopping for the signal. The other flyover, which is 1.5 -km long with three lanes, helps vehicles cross Sholinganallur and Mambakkam junctions. It was inaugurated in February 2021. Work on the two flyovers on the Velachery-Tambaram Road began in 2016 but had been put on hold as the contractor wanted to exit the project. Fresh bids were floated and a new contractor resumed the work in March 2019. The total cost of the twin flyovers, including land acquisition, was ₹300 crore.

R. Jagadish, a resident of Velachery, who welcomed the completion of work, said a few policemen or friends of police could be posted at the spot for sometime till motorists understood the traffic flow.

He said that necessary steps must be taken to ensure safety of pedestrians. “The traffic on the road below is heavy and safe crossing points must be created for pedestrians,” he added.