Second unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam thrown open to public
It is expected to drastically reduce the travel time between Tambaram and Velachery
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the 2.3-km three-lane unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam, the longest in Chennai, which will facilitate faster movement of vehicles from Tambaram to Velachery.
The flyover is expected to decongest Medavakkam and help those commuting from Tambaram to Velachery cut down their travel time.
This is the second unidirectional flyover in the area. A 1.5-km three-lane unidirectional flyover from Velachery to Tambaram was thrown open to the public a few months ago.
Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, PWD Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, and Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh were present.
