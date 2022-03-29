Second round of revision exams begin for Class X and XII students

The second round of revision exams for students of Classes X and XII in State Board Schools began across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

In February this year, the first round of exams were held for these students and was the first full-fledged exams that they were writing after the half yearly and quarterly exams for the academic year were cancelled.

On Monday, students of both the classes took up the language paper.

Owing to the pandemic and the delay in commencing in person classes, the School Education Department had reduced the syllabus for State Board school students. Of these, around 25% of the lessons were tested for the first round of revision exams and around 40% of the syllabus will be texted for the second round of exams.

Teachers have now asked for further clarity on whether students will be tested on the remaining parts of the syllabus in the upcoming public exams. “A few units have not been accommodated in both rounds of revision exams and we are awaiting clarity as to whether these lessons will feature in the public exams. Many schools that have been focusing on the portions for the second revision have been unable to complete teaching these units as well,” said Patric Raymond, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

The federation plans to submit a representation to the school education department, asking for further clarity on the syllabus that students will be tested in for the public exam, and for model papers to be given ahead of the exams.