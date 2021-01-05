Second round of medical counselling begins

CHENNAI

05 January 2021 01:04 IST

As per court order, 3 students allotted seats in self-financing college

The second round of counselling for medical and dental seats under the State quota began on Monday. The first day was reserved for students from government schools under the 7.5% special reservation.

Although counselling was supposed to begin at 9 a.m., students waited anxiously until 12.30 p.m. with no clear idea of when they would be called.

The delay was caused due to the court verdict for three students, officials said.

Three girl students, who had attended counselling in the first round, had passed up the opportunity to study in self-financing medical colleges as they could not afford the fees.

One of the students who approached the court said: “I did not take seat in a self-financing college as I could not afford it. Two days later, the government announced that it would bear the expenses of government school students. Had they allowed me, then I would have taken a seat,” she said.

The three students belong to MBC category and had orders from the court that they should be given priority in counselling, subject to eligibility and availability of seats.

The girls were finally accommodated in Sree Muthukumaran Medical College, which was given permission to admit 150 students on Monday.

When counselling began finally, there were 12 seats in government medical colleges and 11 seats in self-financing colleges, including five in PSG Medical College and six in Muthukumaran Medical College.

There were two seats each in the Government Dental College and Rajah Muthiah Dental College and 20 seats in self-financing dental colleges. PSG Medical College had received approval to add 100 seats after the first round of counselling. Of this, five seats were set aside for government school students, medical education officials said. At the end of the day, all seats under the 7.5% category were filled.

Selection Secretary G. Selvarajan said that of the 778 candidates called for counselling, 394 attended. While 93 candidates opted to retain their seats, 254 chose to be wait-listed.

M. Singaravelu, a casual labourer who had approached the court on behalf of his daughter said, “She has now got a free seat. Even the hostel accommodation is free. It is now up to her to study well.”