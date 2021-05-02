Second level of Velachery flyover to be ready soon

In full swing: Workers asphalting a ramp on the second level of Velachery flyover.

CHENNAI

02 May 2021

Vijayanagar junction set to benefit

One level of the double decker flyover at the Vijayanagar junction in Velachery being constructed at a cost of ₹108 crore is nearing completion. The structure in the second level at a height of 15 metres that will allow traffic from Taramani to the Velachery bypass has been constructed and the final bituminous tar layer is being laid in portions.

Sources in the Highways Department said that the second-level flyover is 1,200 m long and will allow one-way traffic like the other level, which is coming up at a height 5.5 m.

“The first level flyover of 640 m length will take three more months to complete as there are still five more spans, including two over junctions to be completed. The works would be carried out simultaneously,” said an official source.

Once completed, the flyover would decongest the busy Vijayanagar junction. At least one lakh vehicles take the Velachery-Tambaram road daily.

Kumararaja, president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association, urged the government to install signals at three locations so that pedestrian movement could be smooth once the flyovers were thrown open to traffic.

“Hundreds of pedestrians take the roads leading out of the junction. We need signals at Baby Nagar and Tansi Nagar,” he said.

Project manager dies

Meanwhile, on Saturday, workers at the construction site mourned the loss of the project manager, who died to COVID-19.

Around 10 persons working at the site including engineers have tested positive and admitted to hospital, said sources.

This had led to a section of workers leaving the site, another source added.