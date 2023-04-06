Second cadaveric liver transplant done at RGGGH under govt.’s MoU with Rela Hospital

April 06, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A little over a month after performing its first cadaveric liver transplant, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, performed the second transplant on a 39-year-old man under the Memorandum of Understanding entered by the Health department with the private Rela Hospital.

RGGGH is keen on getting its doctors trained in performing liver transplants to sustain the transplantation programme.

Last year, the Health department entered into an agreement with Rela Hospital to perform liver transplants at five government hospitals, including RGGGH. Under this, government doctors will be trained.

On February 10, RGGGH’s first cadaveric liver transplant was performed by a team from Rela Hospital along with RGGGH doctors.

Naganath Babu O.L., director and professor, Institute of Surgical Gastroenterology, RGGGH, said the second liver transplant was performed on March 19.

“The patient had liver disease for the past two years and approached us nearly a year ago. He was on continuous treatment. With his liver failing, we did pre-transplant work-up and put him on the waiting list,” K. Prem Kumar, associate professor, Hepatology and director in-charge of Institute of Hepatobiliary Sciences, RGGGH, said.

Liver transplant, Dr. Babu, said, was labour-intensive and involved a lot of resources. “Since the patient is put on immunosuppressive drugs, he is at risk of acquiring infections. Hence, he is kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for sufficient time and then, to the step down ICU, and later to the regular ward before discharge. A total of three weeks postoperative stay is reasonable. During this time, the patient’s attender is trained for further management,” he said. The patient is ambulant, would be shifted to the step down ward this week and discharged soon.

The hospital has set up an exclusive operation theatre with ICU for liver transplantations.

E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said their aim was to sustain the programme. “We are keen that our doctors should get trained in the process and be able to perform transplants independently,” he said.

Dr. Babu said their aim for the future was to be a centre of excellence for hepatobiliary surgeries, and to perform pancreas-kidney transplants.