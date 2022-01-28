Seat-sharing talks with DMK smooth, says Alagiri

‘Cong. is confident of getting seats where it has prospects for success’

The seat-sharing talks for the urban local bodies elections have been smooth between the Congress and the DMK. The Congress is confident that the alliance leader will allot it seats where the party is on its own ground, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Friday.

Mr. Alagiri, Leader of the Congress in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai and other leaders met DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here to discuss the issues in seat-sharing, even as the filing of nominations began.

“The DMK has said it will consider the seats sought by us and all allies... Talks are under way at the district level, and the list of candidates will also be finalised at the district level,” Mr. Alagiri said.

According to him, in many districts, the talks between the DMK and the Congress were smooth. “In some districts, the second round of talks is on. There are other allies, and discussions have to be held with them too,” he said.

Mr. Stalin informed the Congress delegation that there would not be any hiccup in seat-sharing and that he had advised his party units to ensure the Congress “gets respect” and a considerable number of seats, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.