Seat-sharing agreement soon: Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said the party will announce its seat-sharing agreement soon.

Speaking to presspersons after a meeting on communal harmony and the fight against fascism, Mr. Alagiri said: “The seat-sharing arrangements will be announced soon.”

‘Unlikely to break ties’

A source in the Congress said the party is likely to come to an agreement with the DMK by Monday and is unlikely to break the alliance. Some leaders in the party feel breaking the alliance would create issues for the Congress in Parliament, where floor coordination with the DMK would become difficult.

Multiple sources in the Congress indicated a softening of its stance from its demand of 30 seats, but the current offer of 24 seats, which the Congress claims has been offered by the DMK, is not likely to be accepted, they added.