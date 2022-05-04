Searing heat to persist as peak summer begins

People thronging the Marina Beach to beat the heat in Chennai as Agni Natchathiram began on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

May 04, 2022 22:17 IST

IMD predicts scattered rains that may be heavy in some parts

With the start of peak summer days, popularly referred to as 'Kathiri Veyil' in the State, searing heat is expected to persist as the mercury level may rise by two or three degree Celsius above normal in some pockets till Friday.

While the day temperature in the State did not touch 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday, the first day of peak summer, blazing heat and high humidity levels in places, including Chennai, kept several places sizzling.

The weather station in Tiruchi peaked to 39.9 degree Celsius, the highest day temperature recorded in the State on Wednesday. Two other places — Karur Paramathi and Madurai — were scorching hot with temperatures touching 39.5 degree Celsius and 39 degree Celsius respectively.

In Chennai, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded close to normal temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius and 36. 8 degree Celsius. But, it did not mean for Chennaiites who experienced sultry heat as humidity levels were as high as 83% and 79% in the city and Meenambakkam respectively.

However, scattered rain across the State forecast by the Meteorological Department till May 8 may bring some solace from the simmering heat in some places. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely in one or two places over The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts on Thursday.

Isolated heavy rain may continue on Friday as well in districts along the Western Ghats and some other places like Karur, Tiruchi and Namakkal.

Chennai too, which is awaiting its first spell of summer showers, has chances of light rain in some areas till Friday.

Officials said a trough at lower level of atmosphere would act favourable for convective activity aided by heat during day time in the State. The convective indices in weather models indicate the possibility of thunderstorms in the Chennai region as well.

Sweltering heat may tighten its grip over the State with the low pressure area likely to form south Andaman sea and neighbourhood around May 6.

While its trajectory is far away signalling no chances of rainfall over the State, it may lead to change in wind direction to northwesterly or westerly, which spells a further increase in the mercury level. As the weather system may slow down wind speed, convective activity too may decrease, officials added.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius in Chennai till Friday.