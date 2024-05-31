Searing heat grips parts of T.N., a few places to experience rain

While several places in the State continued to reel under the heat wave, a few places like Tiruttani, Meenambakkam and Vellore witnessed temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius.

While Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the State with 43.7 degrees Celsius, Tiruttani recorded the second highest temperature with 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Residents and commuters of Chennai continue to experience sweltering heat with Meenambakkam recording 41.5 degrees Celsius and Nungambakkam recording 40.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Meteorological department said that maximum temperatures were about 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A few other districts, which touched the 40 degrees Celsius mark, include Erode and Thanjavur. North coastal areas and plains in interior areas of south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal had temperatures in the range of 37-40 degrees Celsius.

While some of the districts suffer from heat, there are some which are in for good rain in the next 48 hours. The department said that the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode may experience heavy rain.

