ADVERTISEMENT

Search under way for body of youth who jumped into Porur lake

March 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have been searching for a 27-year-old man who, fearing arrest, is suspected to have jumped into the Porur lake on Sunday.

The youth was identified as Nishanth, who worked at a private company. On Friday, a woman, who was his classmate in school, lodged a complaint with the all-women police station, Virugambakkam, alleging that Nishanth fell in love with her. After promising to marry her, he received ₹68 lakh from her, which the woman had gotten by selling her property.

However, Nishanth was engaged to a daughter of a CEO in a leading private hospital and was scheduled to marry her. After the case was booked, the marriage was called off, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday night, he went to a bar with his friends and took a friend’s car to Porur. Later, he sent WhatsApp messages to his friends saying that he was about to end his life and switched off his mobile phone. The search for the body began on Monday but nothing turned up till the evening. The search was called off due to loss of daylight. Investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US