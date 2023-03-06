Search under way for body of youth who jumped into Porur lake

March 06, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services have been searching for a 27-year-old man who, fearing arrest, is suspected to have jumped into the Porur lake on Sunday.

The youth was identified as Nishanth, who worked at a private company. On Friday, a woman, who was his classmate in school, lodged a complaint with the all-women police station, Virugambakkam, alleging that Nishanth fell in love with her. After promising to marry her, he received ₹68 lakh from her, which the woman had gotten by selling her property.

However, Nishanth was engaged to a daughter of a CEO in a leading private hospital and was scheduled to marry her. After the case was booked, the marriage was called off, the police said.

On Sunday night, he went to a bar with his friends and took a friend’s car to Porur. Later, he sent WhatsApp messages to his friends saying that he was about to end his life and switched off his mobile phone. The search for the body began on Monday but nothing turned up till the evening. The search was called off due to loss of daylight. Investigations are on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)