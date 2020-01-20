Search on to trace baby

Even a week after a seven-month-old baby was kidnapped by a woman from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital premises, the city police are yet to nab the suspect. They have sent pictures of the accused to railway stations and bus terminus in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

John, son of Johnny and Randesha Bosle from Maharashtra, was abducted by a woman who identified herself as Radha. The accused befriended the couple, who sell balloons on Marina Beach, last Saturday and convinced them that the child could act in movies as he had good features.

She approached them on Sunday and took the child, along with the couple, to Omandurar Government Hospital under the pretext of conducting some skin tests and then took them to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Claiming that she had to get a certificate for the child, she took the child into a secluded ward and then disappeared. Since she did not return for long, Ms. Randesha searched the ward. But she neither found Radha nor her son. So she lodged a police complaint.

The police checked the CCTV footage and found a pregnant woman dressed in a pink saree leaving the hospital with the child. “We tracked the footage and she was last seen crossing the Poonamallee High Road towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge,” said a police officer.

He said that all the 11 special teams, formed to rescue the baby, checked the CCTV footage in Egmore and Chennai Central Railway Stations. “But she is not to be seen in any one of them. We have informed all the railway and bus stations in the city and districts. We have also passed on the photo of the woman to Andhra Pradesh police and the railway police,” added the officer.

Those who can provide information about the woman can contact the police control room on 044-23452361; Flower Bazaar inspector on 9003095550; Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital police outpost on 04423452473 and sub inspectors on 7904250724, 9498141297, 8122019987.