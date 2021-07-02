Search on to nab the other accused in ATM theft case

Police conducted custodial interrogation with three accused — Amir Arsh, Virender Rawat and Najim Hussain — who were brought to Chennai recently.

With the arrest of the three main accused last week, a special team of the city police, with the help of the Haryana State Police, has intensified its search to nab the remaining accused hiding in a village near Ballabhgarh, Haryana.

Police said the thefts occurred at SBI ATMs with cash deposit facilities between June 15 and June 18 in 17 places in the city and six places in other districts of State. Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “So far, we have arrested three main accused and also suspect four more were involved in the offence. We are in touch with the Haryana police to trace them.” The accused deposited the stolen money in their bank accounts. We have frozen those bank accounts.

A senior police officer said, “Our investigation revealed that the accused are from the same place in Haryana. They arrived in the State in teams by air, rail and road. They used different modes of transport to reach their targets. One of them used a new car with a Haryana registration for the offence. With these details, our team mounted surveillance near the village and caught the suspect when he came out in the car from his village.”

According to the officer, the gang had committed similar offences in other parts of the country as well.