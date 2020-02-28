Search on to nab gang for assault on tatoo artists

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 01:16 IST

The Mangadu Police have launched a manhunt for a gang, including a young couple working in the film industry, who fled after brutally attacking two tatoo artists.

Following an anonymous call to the police control room on Wednesday morning, Mangadu Police Inspector Selvakumar rushed to the spot and found two youth lying on the ground with stab injuries near a house in Nellimanagar. The residents of the house were missing.

The investigation revealed that a couple — Ilango, 26, of Triplicane and Thanu Devi, 23, of Virudhunagar — had rented the house a few months ago. They told the houseowner that they were working in films. Four youth joined them in the house recently.

Police said that Ilango after befriending Nelson Brando, 23 of Padi and his friend Mukesh, 23 of Thiruverkadu — both tatoo artists — over social media, invited them. The duo went to their house.

They made a tatoo for Ilango since midnight. Later Ilango’s friends and tatoo artists had a quarrel as the former was not satisfied and hence refused to pay. Nelson and Mukesh were brutally attacked by Ilango and his friends, who escaped.

Police said the gang used drugs and ganja while getting the tatoo done. Further investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the attack and to trace the accused.