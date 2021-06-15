Search on for YouTuber who abused girls

CHENNAI

15 June 2021 00:30 IST

The Pulianthope cyber crime cell has intensified its effort to trace Madan OP, a YouTuber, following complaints that he used obscene language to shame teenage girls in his videos.

Though the game PUBG is banned, a few are still playing it illegally. Madan, alias Madhan OP, runs a channel based on the game. The police said his viewers were between the ages of 10 and 25. Recently, while playing with teenage girls, he used abusive words during matches.

A police officer said, “We have received two complaints and will register a case after receiving legal opinion. We are also tracing his whereabouts as he is not available at the given address.”

Advertising

Advertising

Efforts are on to block his two YouTube channels.