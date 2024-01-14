ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for suspects who murdered history-sheeter in Royapettah

January 14, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

In August 2023, the victim had escaped with injuries while an associate was killed by a gang in Pattinapakkam

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a search to trace the suspects who murdered Madhu alias Madhavan, 52, a history-sheeter from Sivarajapuram, Pulianthope. In August 2023, he had escaped with injuries while his associate V. Suresh alias ‘Arcot’ Suresh was killed by a gang in Pattinapakkam.

The police said that when Madhavan was talking to some friends at a street in Royapettah on Saturday, three men on a bike attacked him with knives. He fled and hid himself at a house. However, the gang found him and killed him. The Ice House police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US