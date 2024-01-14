Search on for suspects who murdered history-sheeter in Royapettah

January 14, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have launched a search to trace the suspects who murdered Madhu alias Madhavan, 52, a history-sheeter from Sivarajapuram, Pulianthope. In August 2023, he had escaped with injuries while his associate V. Suresh alias ‘Arcot’ Suresh was killed by a gang in Pattinapakkam.

The police said that when Madhavan was talking to some friends at a street in Royapettah on Saturday, three men on a bike attacked him with knives. He fled and hid himself at a house. However, the gang found him and killed him. The Ice House police recovered his body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. An investigation is on.