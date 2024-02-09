GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Search on for policeman who rammed car into motorcycle while drunk driving

February 09, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The police have launched a search for a constable who allegedly indulged in drunk driving and rammed his car into a motorcycle, injuring its rider near Perambur on Wednesday night.

He was identified as Anand, 34, a grade-I police constable attached to the crime wing at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar police station.

The police said Anand was on leave on Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., when he was driving his car, in an inebriated state, along Paper Mills Road near Perambur, he rammed into a bike that was driven by Manikandan, who suffered injuries.

Anand abandoned the car and fled. Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case.

