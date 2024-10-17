GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search on for person who sent hoax bomb threat

They had sent a mail saying bombs had been placed an Shia Mosque in Thousand Lights and several other places in Chennai

Updated - October 17, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have launched a probe into a hoax mail sent by a woman threatening that bombs had been placed in several locations in the city.

The mail, originally sent in the name of one Anusha Dayanidhi to Coimbatore airport, said a bomb had been placed at Shia Mosque in Thousand Lights and several other places in Chennai. It was forwarded to the airport in Chennai and, subsequently, to the police in the early hours of Wednesday. After receiving the information, the police and the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spots and conducted thorough searches. The Consulate of Japan (on Cenotaph Road) was also among the list of targets.

A senior police officer said the contents of the mail were so vague. “Our personnel searched all the places mentioned in the mail thoroughly and found no bombs. A search is on to trace the person who sent the mail,” he said.

Airport hoax

In another incident, the staff of Chennai airport received an anonymous call on Wednesday afternoon from a caller claiming that a highly powerful bomb had been placed at a toilet and would explode soon. The security staff searched the premises with the help of sniffer dogs. The call turned out to be a hoax.

After analysing the call records, the police traced the call to the area near the Selaiyur police station. Two boys — aged 13 from Agaram and 16 from Kurinchi Nagar — were detained for making the hoax call. The boys told the police that they had made the prank call without realising the gravity of the offence and were let off after they tendered their apologies.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.