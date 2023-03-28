HamberMenu
Search on for person who vandalised ATM in K.K. Nagar

March 28, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified person vandalised an ATM of a private bank located on Munusamy Salai in the early hours of Tuesday. An alert message went to the staff at the bank’s headquarters in Hyderabad, who immediately alerted the K.K. Nagar police. The suspect, who was unable to break open the ATM, fled from the scene. Senior police officers conducted a preliminary inquiry. The display of the machine was completely damaged and a huge stone was recovered from inside the kiosk. CCTV camera footage showed that the suspect had come on a bicycle. Investigation to trace the suspect is under way.

