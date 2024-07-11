Search on for man who murdered father

The police are looking for a 26-year-old man who murdered his father in a property dispute on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Rajendran, 63, of Parivakkam near Poonamalle. He has three daughters and a son. His son Venkatesan demanded full ownership of a four-cent land and quarrelled with Rajendran, who planned to share the land equally among his children.

When Rajendran was at the land on Wednesday night, Venkatesan quarrelled with his father and ran over him with a van. Venkatesan then fled the spot. The Poonamallee police have registered a case and are searching for Venkatesan.