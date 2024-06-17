ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for man who attacked estranged wife in Kancheepuram

Published - June 17, 2024 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim is a Grade-I constable attached to the Vishukanchi police station

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a man who attacked his estranged wife with a knife in Kancheepuram on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Dillirani, 33, a Grade-I constable attached to the Vishukanchi police station. She married Meghanathan 10 years ago, and the couple had two children. They separated six months ago, and she had filed for divorce at a Kancheepuram court.

On Monday afternoon, Meghanathan waylaid Ms. Dillirani on Salai Street and attacked her with a knife. He then fled the spot. Ms. Dillirani, whose left hand was injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram. After receiving first aid, she was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

