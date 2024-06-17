GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search on for man who attacked estranged wife in Kancheepuram

The victim is a Grade-I constable attached to the Vishukanchi police station

Published - June 17, 2024 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police are on the lookout for a man who attacked his estranged wife with a knife in Kancheepuram on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Dillirani, 33, a Grade-I constable attached to the Vishukanchi police station. She married Meghanathan 10 years ago, and the couple had two children. They separated six months ago, and she had filed for divorce at a Kancheepuram court.

On Monday afternoon, Meghanathan waylaid Ms. Dillirani on Salai Street and attacked her with a knife. He then fled the spot. Ms. Dillirani, whose left hand was injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram. After receiving first aid, she was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.