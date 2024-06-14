ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for lorry driver involved in hit-and-run on Vandalur Main Road

Updated - June 14, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in the accident

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram Traffic Investigation police are searching for the lorry driver who knocked down and killed a 27-year-old man on Vandalur Main Road on Thursday night.

The police said R. Iyappan of Tambaram worked at a tyre manufacturing company near Oragadam. When he was heading home on his two-wheeler on Vandalur Main Road, a truck hit him from behind. In the impact, Iyappan was thrown from his two-wheeler and was killed on the spot.

The police sent the body to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem. The police are scrutinising the footage of the closed circuit television cameras near the accident spot to identify the truck driver.

