Search on for gang

The police are on the lookout for a gang that indulged in violence in a scrap yard in Pozhichalur, near Pallavaram.
Police sources said Kaja Mohideen has been running a scrap yard on Gowl Bazaar Road for more than 10 years. On Sunday, a gang of eight, who came on motorcycles, asked the whereabouts of Mr. Mohideen, and assaulted persons, waiting at the yard, with weapons. They also damaged vehicles and materials kept there.
They threatened a few workers there. Their acts were caught on a CCTV camera. The police have launched a manhunt.
