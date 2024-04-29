ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for gang who threw country-made bomb at restaurant in Kilambakkam

April 29, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The owner of the restaurant is a Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam functionary

The Hindu Bureau

A gang on Sunday threw a country-made bomb outside a restaurant run by a 62-year-old political functionary in Kilambakkam and fled.

A senior police officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said the restaurant belonged to M. Muthupandi, an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam functionary and resident of Bhajani Koil Street, Kolapakkam.

Around 4.30 a.m., when Mr. Muthupandi and his wife Mary were preparing food in the restaurant’s kitchen, they heard a loud explosion near the gate. When Mr. Muthupandi ran out to check, he noticed that a banner above the iron gate was burning following the explosion caused by the country-bomb. He also saw the persons who threw the bomb were fleeing the spot.

He informed the Kilambakkam police, who deputed two police personnel on patrol duty to inspect the scene. The police after filing a case are reviewing the closed circuit television camera footage in nearby localities to identify the culprits.

