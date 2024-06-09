ADVERTISEMENT

Search on for gang that vandalised Government Royapettah Hospital

Published - June 09, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

They entered the ICU and damaged medical equipment, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram police are searching for a gang that vandalised the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Government Royapettah Hospital on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Saran of Mylapore and Rajesh and Dinesh of Mandaveli for selling ganja. The trio were brought to the Government Royapettah Hospital for getting fitness certificates before they were produced before a judicial magistrate. The accomplices of the trio, who learned their location, entered the ICU at the hospital and damaged the windows and medical equipment. The police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage from the hospital to identifying the suspects.

