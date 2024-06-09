Search on for gang that vandalised Government Royapettah Hospital

The Abhiramapuram police are searching for a gang that vandalised the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Government Royapettah Hospital on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Saran of Mylapore and Rajesh and Dinesh of Mandaveli for selling ganja. The trio were brought to the Government Royapettah Hospital for getting fitness certificates before they were produced before a judicial magistrate. The accomplices of the trio, who learned their location, entered the ICU at the hospital and damaged the windows and medical equipment. The police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage from the hospital to identifying the suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.