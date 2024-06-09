GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Search on for gang that vandalised Government Royapettah Hospital

They entered the ICU and damaged medical equipment, police said

Published - June 09, 2024 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Abhiramapuram police are searching for a gang that vandalised the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Government Royapettah Hospital on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested Saran of Mylapore and Rajesh and Dinesh of Mandaveli for selling ganja. The trio were brought to the Government Royapettah Hospital for getting fitness certificates before they were produced before a judicial magistrate. The accomplices of the trio, who learned their location, entered the ICU at the hospital and damaged the windows and medical equipment. The police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage from the hospital to identifying the suspects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.