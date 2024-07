The Greater Chennai police are searching for a gang that threatened a group of persons recording videos on Ritchie Street off Anna Salai on Saturday. A video of the YouTubers being harassed went viral on social media.

A senior police officer said though no complaint had been lodged by the YouTubers, the Chintadripet police had taken cognisance of the incident based on the video being circulated on social media and were searching for the gang that threatened the group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.