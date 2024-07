The Greater Chennai police are searching for a gang that threatened a group of persons recording videos on Ritchie Street off Anna Salai on Saturday. A video of the YouTubers being harassed went viral on social media.

A senior police officer said though no complaint had been lodged by the YouTubers, the Chintadripet police had taken cognisance of the incident based on the video being circulated on social media and were searching for the gang that threatened the group.