A 38-year-old person was murdered by an unidentified gang in Chengalpattu on Saturday night. The police said the victim, C. Yuvaraj, was a resident of Mariamman Koil Street in Nenmeli Kunjam village, near Chengalpattu. When he was sleeping on the portico of his house on Saturday night, a gang murdered him. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have formed special teams to nab the suspects.