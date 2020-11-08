Search on for BJP men who shoved Tiruvallur SP at a protest in Tiruttani

CHENNAI

The Tiruttani police have booked a case and launched a search for a couple of BJP men who pushed Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P. Aravindhan when he went to disperse partymen who were squatting on a road.

On Friday, BJP leaders, including L. Murugan and other cadre, were arrested by the police in Tiruttani when they attempted to take out ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ despite being denied permission by the authorities.

They were detained at a wedding hall.

Around 5 p.m., around 200 men came out of the hall and blocked the Chennai-Tirupatti Highway, alleging that they were not given adequate amenities.

Mr. Aravindhan, who had come to the spot with the police personnel, asked them to disperse.

Minor melee

Protesters refused and attempted to rush at the police personnel. In the melee, a couple of them shoved the SP. Later, police officer-turned-politician K. Annamalai came to the spot and pacified the party workers. They dispersed from the spot. Later, a video of the incident went viral over social media.

Village Administrative Officer Vel Kannan lodged a complaint against the BJP men. The Tiruttani police registered a case.

They have also registered a separate FIR against BJP president L. Murugan and 508 others for taking out the procession.