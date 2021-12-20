Search on for accused in student’s murder

CHENNAI

20 December 2021

Body was found buried in Gummidipoondi

The police have launched a search for Ashok, the prime accused in the murder of a college student of Manivakkam near Vandalur.

The body of the student, Premkumar, 23, was found buried at Eechankadu Medu in Arambakkam police station limits in Gummidipoondi on Saturday.

The police suspect that the murder was committed by a gang of three or four persons.

The police said Premkumar had befriended two schoolgirls residing in Otteri near Vandalur through social media. He had allegedly taken some obscene photographs of the girls and blackmailed them.

The girls sought the help of Ashok to get the photographs from Premkumar and delete them. The girls brought Premkumar to Red Hills toll gate at the behest of Ashok and his friends and left the spot.

The police said Ashok and his friends took Premkumar to a secluded spot and murdered him. They have questioned the girls and are searching for Ashok and his associates.