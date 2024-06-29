Search on for 3 persons from Tiruvannamalai who raped minor for Chennai

The All-Women Police, Anna Nagar, have launched a search to nab three men who lured minor to Tiruvannamalai after befriending her on social media and allegedly raped her in illegal confinement.

The police said the victim, a 17-year-old school dropout, went missing from her house one day. Based on a complaint from her parents, the police began an investigation. After analysing the signals from her mobile phone, with the help of the cyber crime wing, they traced her to a house in Tiruvannamalai.

A special police team rescued the girl from the town, but the three suspects gave them the slip. The girl was brought to the city and subjected to a medical examination. The police said the girl had recently befriended a youth from Tiruvannamalai on social media, and they both shared videos and pictures. On the pretext of marrying her, he invited her to his hometown. When the girl reached Tiruvannamalai, he took her to his house and raped her along with two of his friends.

The police booked a case under the Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the suspects. Efforts are on to trace them, the police said.