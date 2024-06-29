GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search on for 3 persons from Tiruvannamalai who raped minor for Chennai

One of the youth had invited her to his hometown on the pretext of marrying her

Published - June 29, 2024 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The All-Women Police, Anna Nagar, have launched a search to nab three men who lured minor to Tiruvannamalai after befriending her on social media and allegedly raped her in illegal confinement.

The police said the victim, a 17-year-old school dropout, went missing from her house one day. Based on a complaint from her parents, the police began an investigation. After analysing the signals from her mobile phone, with the help of the cyber crime wing, they traced her to a house in Tiruvannamalai.

A special police team rescued the girl from the town, but the three suspects gave them the slip. The girl was brought to the city and subjected to a medical examination. The police said the girl had recently befriended a youth from Tiruvannamalai on social media, and they both shared videos and pictures. On the pretext of marrying her, he invited her to his hometown. When the girl reached Tiruvannamalai, he took her to his house and raped her along with two of his friends.

The police booked a case under the Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the suspects. Efforts are on to trace them, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.