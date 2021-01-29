Search launched to nab man who ran unregistered children’s home in Vyasarpadi

The police have launched a search for the man who was in-charge of an unregistered home for children in Vyasarpadi, where he sexually abused minor girls.
On Monday, the officials of the Social Defence Department and the police rescued 18 minor girls, who allegedly faced sexual abuse at the home run by an NGO in Vyasarpadi.
They were rescued after Childline 1098 received a call that the children were sexually abused by Kalyanasundaram, who was in charge of the home.
The team produced the children before the CWC and put them up at another home near Chetpet. The children were all girls in the 9-17 age group, and they alleged that they had been sexually abused, said the police sources.
A case has been registered at the All-Woman Police Station, M.K.B. Nagar, against Kalyanasundaram under Sections of 9(O) (whoever, being in the ownership or management or staff, of any institution providing services to the child, commits sexual assault on the child in such institution) and 10 (Punishment for agravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A senior police officer said, “The accused went missing when we went to rescue the children. He may not have gone far. A manhunt has been launched and soon we will arrest him.”
