ADVERTISEMENT

Search is on for miscreants who damaged windows of the Cauvery Express near Tiruvottiyur

January 07, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

The GRP are searching for offenders who pelted stones on an empty rake of the Cauvery Express on January 6

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a case and are searching for offenders who pelted stones on an empty rake of the Cauvery Express near the Tiruvottiyur railway station late on January 6  

A senior official of the GRP said an empty rake with more than 20 coaches was proceeding from the Ennore railway depot when a few miscreants pelted stones which resulted in the window glasses fixed in seven coaches, including the pantry car and six air-conditioned coaches, getting damaged.

The information was relayed to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP personnel immediately. A team of GRP officials enquired with the guard of the train who said some miscreants hiding in the bushes pelted stones at around 2 a.m. The GRP has undertaken a track patrol and plans to look into the footage of closed circuit television cameras in the vicinity. 

There was no delay in the operation of the Cauvery express train, which is operates from Chennai Central to Mysuru. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US