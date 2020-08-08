Search for a home ends

After a persistent six-month search for a home for 60-year-old Uma, Kumaran Kudi Residents Welfare Association, Thoraipakkam, finally found one. The home is located at Vengadu in Sri Perumbadur and she found a place there last week. For nearly seven months, the Association had been taking care of her because she was poor, had nobody to take care of her, and above all, she was visually-impaired.

“She had to fend for herself ever since her 34-year-old son passed away this January. Since then, two of our residents — Parthasarathy and Senthil — have been providing her with food every day. As she had nobody to take care of her, we were trying to find a home for her. But there was reluctance to accommodate her as she is visually-impaired. When we posted about her on Facebook, expecting some home to provide her with accommodation, many would offer only to provide donations. But we did not accept it as we don’t need money. All that we wanted was someone to take care of her. At last we took up her cause with a top government official, Mr. Vishwanathan. Under his directions, social worker S.M. Venkatesh found a home and got her admitted there,” says an office-bearer of the Association.

The Association gave her clothes, towels, bedsheets and some money before she left for the home. It also appreciates the owner of the house where she was living for rent because he waived the rent ever since her son passed away. The Association also got her to undergo a test to check for COVID-19 so that she doesn’t face any problem at the home. Fortunately, she tested negative.

A year-and-a half ago, the Association made arrangements with an ophthalmologist to check if there is any possibility to restore her vision. “The Association was willing to bear the expenses of the treatment. But unfortunately, the doctor said her vision cannot be restored,” says the Association member.