Seal on Jaffer Sadiq’s house removed 

April 07, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following an order by the special court for NCB cases in Delhi, the seal placed on the house of Jaffer Sadiq, suspected multi-crore drug syndicate mastermind, was removed.

Last month, sleuths of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jaffer Sadiq alias Bezo, the mastermind behind an international drug syndicate that allegedly smuggled pseudoephedrine worth ₹2,000 crore to Australia, New Zealand, and other countries in the guise of food products. Four of his associates were also arrested.

Following this, the house belonging to Sadiq was sealed by the NCB. 

Sources said following the court order, the house was unsealed.

