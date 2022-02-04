Sea erosion threat looms along Ennore Expressway

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 00:34 IST

A ₹39-crore proposal for shoreline protection near Ennore had been sent to the State government for its approval

Some fishing hamlets along the Ennore Expressway face threat of flooding and impact of stormy sea as a portion of shoreline near Ernavoorkuppam is yet to be protected with groynes.

Groynes are a collection of boulders that act as walls laid perpendicular to the coastline and help in sand accretion and prevent sea erosion. Lack of funds is cited as one of the reasons for delay in the project to construct groynes in the nearly 2.5-km stretch between Bharathiyar Nagar and Ernavoorkuppam.

The Water Resources Department had constructed 19 groynes between Ennore estuary and Ernavoorkuppam along Ennore Expressway. A small portion still remains to be covered with groynes.

R. Venkatesan, resident of Periyakuppam, said the groynes laid in Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and Thalankuppam had been disturbed after facing rough sea conditions during monsoon. These coastal structures must be maintained to protect the fishing villages from receding shoreline and rough sea.

Although a seawall has been constructed in these areas near Ernavoorkuppam, its height must be increased as it provided only temporary relief. There was a proposal to construct up to 10-12 groynes between Bharathiyar Nagar and Ernavoorkuppam. The authorities concerned must take steps to safeguard the villages from entry of seawater during stormy weather, he said.

Another project to reclaim the eroding shoreline along Mamallapuram and restore the beach near Shore temple still remains on paper for more than five years now due to paucity of funds. The project was sent to the Central Water Commission based on the study of the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The 2.2-km-long shoreline was chosen for the pilot project. According to the study, nearly 49 km of the shoreline falling in erstwhile Kancheepuram district faced threat of sea erosion.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the construction of groynes had helped in reclaiming 30% of the beach lost over several decades along Ennore Expressway. The detailed project report to initiate the second phase of the ₹39- crore project for shoreline protection near Ennore had been sent to the State government. Only after the government’s nod, the process for coastal zone clearance for the project could be started.