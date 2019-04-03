Sea breeze brings relief to city from the scorching sun

Chennai residents may get some relief from soaring temperatures and hot winds for two days.

However, this does not guarantee cool weather, as day temperatures will continue to remain above average for the month.

On Tuesday, the weather station at Nungambakkam recorded 34 degrees Celsius, which is close to normal. Residents of the suburbs experienced a slightly hot day with the weather station at Meenambakkam registering 36.1 degrees Celsius.

Relief near coast

According to officials of the Meteorological Department, areas close to the coast had relief because of the sea breeze that brought down the maximum temperature.

However, interior places such as Madurai, Salem, Tiruttani and Vellore sizzled, as temperatures remained close to 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

S. Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Chennai, said there may be a temporary relief from soaring temperatures, as easterly winds were expected to prevail for two days. However, day temperatures would still continue to be 2-4 degrees Celsius above average in north interior parts of the State.

Searing heat

Districts such as Krishnagiri, Karur and Namakkal may have to endure searing heat, as there is not much moisture in the atmosphere and cool, easterly winds would not penetrate in interior areas.

The temperature was expected to soar again by next week due to change in wind direction, he added.

The Meteorological Department forecast that the sky would be partly clear during morning hours and would become clear later in the day.

The maximum temperature in Chennai would be around 36 degrees Celsius till Thursday.